Sitrin Capital Management LLC Buys 390 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies comprises approximately 3.1% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $6,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $843,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of A stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,985. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.25 and a 200 day moving average of $108.35. The stock has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 53.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.13 and a 12-month high of $129.34.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.194 dividend. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on A shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.74.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $9,925,910.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,026,573.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total transaction of $258,107.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,598,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,776 shares of company stock worth $15,088,808 over the last ninety days.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

