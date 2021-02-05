Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 930,600 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the December 31st total of 1,069,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,329.4 days.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Nordea Equity Research raised Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company's Large Corporates & Financial Institutions division offers commercial and investment banking services to large corporate and institutional clients in the Nordic region, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

