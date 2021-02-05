SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SkyWest had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.10%.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.04. The stock had a trading volume of 715,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,784. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.55. SkyWest has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $60.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 2.10.

SKYW has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SkyWest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

