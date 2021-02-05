SLANG Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Stock Price Up 2%

SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) shares rose 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 903,318 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 654,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $0.40 target price on shares of SLANG Worldwide in a report on Friday, November 20th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.18.

SLANG Worldwide Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SLGWF)

SLANG Worldwide Inc operates as a cannabis consumer packaged goods company worldwide. The company develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products across 2,600 retail stores in the United States. The company was formerly known as Fire Cannabis Inc and changed its name to SLANG Worldwide Inc in November 26, 2018.

