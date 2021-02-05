SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.51

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.51 and traded as high as $23.93. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at $23.63, with a volume of 629,435 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$24.86.

The firm has a market cap of C$4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.55.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN)

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

