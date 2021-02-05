Sociall Reaches Market Cap of $167,229.82 (SCL)

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded down 42.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One Sociall token can now be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sociall has a market cap of $167,229.82 and approximately $70.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sociall has traded 37% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00069689 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $519.50 or 0.01364192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 50.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.49 or 0.06742188 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00056372 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006472 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00040277 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00017887 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Sociall Profile

Sociall (SCL) is a token. It was first traded on July 28th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 tokens. Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sociall is sociall.io. The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Sociall is medium.com/@sociall.io.

Sociall Token Trading

Sociall can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sociall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sociall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

