SolGold Plc (SOLG.L) (LON:SOLG) Shares Gap Down to $27.00

SolGold Plc (SOLG.L) (LON:SOLG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.00, but opened at $22.95. SolGold Plc (SOLG.L) shares last traded at $22.75, with a volume of 33,676,729 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.72) price objective on shares of SolGold Plc (SOLG.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.58, a current ratio of 11.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 33.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 31.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £465.11 million and a PE ratio of -34.75.

SolGold Plc (SOLG.L) Company Profile (LON:SOLG)

SolGold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador, as well as holds tenements across central and southeast Queensland, Australia and Solomon Islands.

