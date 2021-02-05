Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) had its price target lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Soliton’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.96) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Soliton from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of SOLY stock opened at $12.03 on Tuesday. Soliton has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The company has a market cap of $254.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.98.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Soliton will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Soliton by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soliton during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Soliton by 46.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 15,889 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its stake in Soliton by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 37,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 16,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Soliton by 52.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Soliton, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers product for the removal of tattoos. It also develops product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

