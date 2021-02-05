Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SoTHERLY Hotels Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on the acquisition, renovation and upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper upscale full-service hotels primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern United States. The Company’s properties operate under the Hilton Worldwide, InterContinental Hotels Group and Starwood Hotels and Resorts brands. SoTHERLY Hotels Inc., formerly known as MHI Hospitality Corporation, is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia. “

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHO opened at $2.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average is $2.22. Sotherly Hotels has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $6.42. The stock has a market cap of $43.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.42). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 49.78% and a negative net margin of 38.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Sotherly Hotels as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

