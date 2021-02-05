Spark Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:SFDPF) Trading 1.8% Higher

Shares of Spark Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:SFDPF) traded up 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.71 and last traded at $1.71. 190 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average is $1.53.

Spark Infrastructure Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SFDPF)

Spark Infrastructure Group is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the regulated utility infrastructure markets across the globe. It aims for a balanced portfolio. The firm's earnings are supported by growth in underlying assets and through sustainable investments in high value, unregulated opportunities.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.