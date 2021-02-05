Spark Power Group (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) Price Target Raised to $3.25

Spark Power Group (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from $2.50 to $3.25 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Spark Power Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

SKPGF opened at $2.01 on Monday. Spark Power Group has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $2.50.

About Spark Power Group

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, and electronic repair under the New Electric and 3-Phase brands; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as medium and high voltage management, insulating fluid lab, equipment installation, sub-station construction, power Â’on', thermography, power systems engineering, power line construction and maintenance, and commissioning under the Pelikan, Rondar, Tal Trees, Tiltran, and Orbis Engineering brands.

