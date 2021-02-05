SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 7,474.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,218,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,595 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,171,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 189.6% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,082,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,199 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,186,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,213,000 after acquiring an additional 714,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,766,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $42.77 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $40.10 and a one year high of $51.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.90.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.