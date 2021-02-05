SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Hits New 52-Week High at $59.40

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $59.40 and last traded at $59.32, with a volume of 607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.86.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.65.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 15,448.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 6,643 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 6,158 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,259,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 28,840.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 246.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

