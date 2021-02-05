SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYV. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 18,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 8,466 shares in the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 29,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 33,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 28,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $58.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.65. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $28.90 and a one year high of $59.24.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

