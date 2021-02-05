SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.99. 18,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,313. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.07. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $67.57 and a 1-year high of $110.65.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

