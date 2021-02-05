SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSR Mining Inc. is a mining company. It focused on the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of precious metal projects. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and mineral properties. It principally serves electronics, coin fabrication, dentistry, jewelry, other industrial, technology, pharmaceuticals and solar energy markets. SSR Mining Inc, formerly known as Silver Standard Resources Inc, is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.50 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on SSR Mining from $39.50 to $38.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on SSR Mining from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.87.

SSR Mining stock opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.69 and its 200-day moving average is $19.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $25.32.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $225.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.78 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SSR Mining will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,801,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,170,190 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its position in SSR Mining by 438.1% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,448,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435,834 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SSR Mining by 66.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,602,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636,880 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 40.9% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,851,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

