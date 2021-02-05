Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRAC) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC)’s stock price rose 5.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.55 and last traded at $25.55. Approximately 496,962 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,442,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.54.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Stable Road Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stable Road Acquisition by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 163,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stable Road Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $405,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stable Road Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $504,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stable Road Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $662,000. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

About Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRAC)

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.

