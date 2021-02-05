Stacks Market Capitalization Hits $342.70 Million (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. In the last seven days, Stacks has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stacks has a market cap of $342.70 million and approximately $7.69 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stacks coin can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00001250 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Stacks

Stacks’ launch date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockstack is a full-stack decentralized computing network that enables a new generation of applications where developers and users can interact fairly and securely. Blockstack uses blockchain technology to build protocols and developer tools designed to enable a fair and open Internet that returns digital rights to developers and consumers. Led by some of the world’s foremost experts on distributed systems, Blockstack allows users to own their own data that they can take with them from app to app in the ecosystem, along with their Blockstack ID that eliminates the need for password-based logins. “

Stacks Coin Trading

Stacks can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

