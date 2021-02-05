Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $575,000. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 39.1% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 45,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 12,670 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 12.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 15.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,390,000 after purchasing an additional 9,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 114.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SWK shares. Barclays increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.36.

In related news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 943 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $168,438.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,633 shares in the company, valued at $827,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 702 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total value of $126,661.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,439,594.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,742. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SWK opened at $175.64 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $195.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.29. The firm has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.