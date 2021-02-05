Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $7,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,859,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,915,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,038 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,423,000 after acquiring an additional 360,893 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 787,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,557,000 after acquiring an additional 171,861 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 717,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,162,000 after acquiring an additional 46,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 570,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,535,000 after acquiring an additional 39,180 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $175.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.29. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $195.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $187.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.36.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $70,197.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,058.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.32, for a total transaction of $1,120,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,747,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,667 shares of company stock worth $1,913,742 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

