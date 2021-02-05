Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) PT Raised to $241.00 at UBS Group

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $227.00 to $241.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $185.36.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

SWK stock opened at $175.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.29. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $195.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.32, for a total value of $1,120,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,747,788. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $168,438.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,546.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,667 shares of company stock worth $1,913,742 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWK. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth approximately $575,000. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 39.1% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 45,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,312,000 after buying an additional 12,670 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 12.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 15.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,390,000 after purchasing an additional 9,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 114.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.