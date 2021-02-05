Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) (TSE:STN) Receives C$47.78 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$47.78.

Several research firms have recently commented on STN. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of STN opened at C$49.40 on Tuesday. Stantec Inc. has a 52-week low of C$31.00 and a 52-week high of C$50.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$43.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.46. The stock has a market cap of C$5.54 billion and a PE ratio of 28.05.

Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$916.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$958.15 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.71, for a total value of C$62,562.30.

Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

