Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on STWD. Zacks Investment Research cut Starwood Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $20.11 on Tuesday. Starwood Property Trust has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.63.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 35.03%. The business had revenue of $267.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $240,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 207,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,245.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 925.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.