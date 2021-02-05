State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 224,327 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 225.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,327 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System owned 0.27% of Denali Therapeutics worth $27,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DNLI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,335,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,840,000 after purchasing an additional 131,775 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 1,052.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 119,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 109,476 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 241.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 98,673 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $7,032,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 325.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 66,979 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $2,251,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,334 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $1,254,778.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 346,292 shares of company stock worth $26,227,329. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

DNLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet cut Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Denali Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $69.70 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $93.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of -31.54 and a beta of 2.00.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.19 by ($4.73). Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 968.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.19%. The business had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.69 million. Research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

