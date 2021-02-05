State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 833.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 283,900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Leidos worth $33,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Leidos by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Leidos by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.31.

In other news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,911 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total transaction of $681,770.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,671.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $107.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.09. The company has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $125.84.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

