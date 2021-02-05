State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 5,400 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,387 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in FedEx were worth $16,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vicus Capital increased its position in shares of FedEx by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 6,197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 27,579 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,400 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $19,835,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $385,000. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX opened at $248.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $65.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $305.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $255.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.62.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $368.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.