Stelco (TSE:STLC) PT Raised to C$26.50 at Credit Suisse Group

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$26.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.74% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Stelco in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$13.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. CSFB upgraded shares of Stelco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$14.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Stelco from C$12.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.31.

Get Stelco alerts:

Shares of TSE STLC opened at C$22.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.81. Stelco has a 52-week low of C$3.24 and a 52-week high of C$26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.98.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.