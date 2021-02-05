Stephens Begins Coverage on Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Stephens began coverage on shares of Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $165.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PFPT. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Proofpoint from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Summit Insights lowered Proofpoint from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $155.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $137.95.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

Proofpoint stock opened at $130.19 on Monday. Proofpoint has a 52 week low of $83.81 and a 52 week high of $140.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.13.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.75. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Proofpoint will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP Ashan Willy sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $82,008.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,803.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 24,480 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.02, for a total transaction of $3,182,889.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,411,432.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,075 shares of company stock worth $7,199,798. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFPT. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,713,000 after buying an additional 7,775 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Proofpoint by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,850,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Proofpoint by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 814,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,093,000 after acquiring an additional 163,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Proofpoint by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 26,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.