STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Purchased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,048 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in STERIS by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,546,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,329,533,000 after buying an additional 93,578 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in STERIS by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,468,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,139,762,000 after purchasing an additional 167,891 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in STERIS by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,021,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $532,363,000 after purchasing an additional 194,134 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in STERIS by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,239,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,367,000 after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in STERIS by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 813,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,313,000 after purchasing an additional 43,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE opened at $185.61 on Friday. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $105.69 and a fifty-two week high of $203.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $189.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.11. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $808.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

In related news, Director David B. Lewis sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total transaction of $302,312.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,604.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STE shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp upgraded STERIS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.40.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

