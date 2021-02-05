Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Stifel Financial has raised its dividend payment by 240.0% over the last three years.

SF traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,696. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.70 and a 200-day moving average of $42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Stifel Financial has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $54.50.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.62 million. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $555,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,671 shares in the company, valued at $9,746,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $43.33 to $54.67 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Stifel Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Stifel Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.39.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

