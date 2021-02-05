Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

FMS has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Nord/LB reissued a buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $33.93 on Monday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $46.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 142.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the third quarter worth $184,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the third quarter worth $242,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the third quarter worth $31,000. 1.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

