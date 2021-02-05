Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Great Bear Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF)

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Great Bear Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Great Bear Resources stock opened at $11.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.43. Great Bear Resources has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $14.62.

About Great Bear Resources

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie Lake gold project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

