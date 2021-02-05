Stillwater Holdings Llc Sells 205,252 Shares of eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Stock

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 205,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $556,232.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,283,501 shares in the company, valued at $3,478,287.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Stillwater Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 5th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 177,362 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total transaction of $528,538.76.

On Monday, January 25th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 894,001 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total transaction of $2,583,662.89.

Shares of EMAN stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,839,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,897. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average of $1.29. The stock has a market cap of $200.48 million, a PE ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. eMagin Co. has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $3.17.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). eMagin had a negative net margin of 27.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $7.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that eMagin Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eMagin by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 16,023 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of eMagin in the 4th quarter valued at $542,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of eMagin by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 45,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of eMagin by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 17,420 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of eMagin in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eMagin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

