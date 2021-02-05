Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Zendesk Call Options (NYSE:ZEN)

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 11,244 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,488% compared to the average daily volume of 708 call options.

In related news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total value of $55,287.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,210.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 15,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total value of $1,976,183.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,163,809.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,638 shares of company stock valued at $16,403,396. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at $625,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

ZEN opened at $155.55 on Friday. Zendesk has a 52 week low of $50.23 and a 52 week high of $156.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.12. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

ZEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zendesk from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Zendesk from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zendesk from $134.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Zendesk from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.78.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

