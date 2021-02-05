Storj (STORJ) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $56.73 Million

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded up 16.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. One Storj token can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001353 BTC on popular exchanges. Storj has a total market capitalization of $128.39 million and $56.73 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Storj has traded 23.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Storj Profile

Storj is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 251,142,133 tokens. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Storj is storj.io.

Buying and Selling Storj

Storj can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

