Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,426,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,414,000 after buying an additional 57,208 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,531,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,490,000 after buying an additional 313,275 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 989,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,287,000 after buying an additional 42,661 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 603,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,254,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 539,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,689,000 after buying an additional 23,532 shares in the last quarter.

IVE stock opened at $131.13 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.70 and a one year high of $132.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

