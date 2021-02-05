Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,037 Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 24.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.4% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ODFL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.60.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $204.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.37 and its 200 day moving average is $196.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.80 and a 1 year high of $213.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.74%.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

