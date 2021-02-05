Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Eaton by 605.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Shares of ETN opened at $120.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $56.42 and a 1-year high of $130.00.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $20,019,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at $45,792,764. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,663 shares of company stock worth $20,567,444 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.