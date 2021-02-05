Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 635 ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 635 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in ANSYS by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in ANSYS by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 14,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS stock opened at $377.41 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $200.07 and a one year high of $380.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $364.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.39 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $5,259,069.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 22,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.87, for a total value of $7,452,736.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,244,291.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,854 shares of company stock valued at $15,450,581. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.50.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.