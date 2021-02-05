Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 828 Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth $546,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $241.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $253.82 and a 200-day moving average of $239.53. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.38 and a twelve month high of $268.91.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.81.

In related news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 26,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.18, for a total value of $6,271,755.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,595.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Donato sold 1,500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,984 shares of company stock worth $20,511,157 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

