Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $102,000 in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,034 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOK. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nokia by 2,327.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,761,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,177,000 after purchasing an additional 19,906,485 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nokia by 182.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,050,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,027,000 after acquiring an additional 8,424,274 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Nokia by 1.1% in the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 3,779,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,776,000 after acquiring an additional 40,624 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Nokia by 12.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,160,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,359,000 after purchasing an additional 359,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Nokia by 34.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,891,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,304,000 after purchasing an additional 740,107 shares in the last quarter. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nokia stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.53. Nokia Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NOK shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DZ Bank downgraded Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.98.

Nokia Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

