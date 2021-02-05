Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $310,000 in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,337,000. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 106.5% during the third quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 902,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,555,000 after purchasing an additional 465,520 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 719,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,897,000 after purchasing an additional 275,755 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 43.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 894,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,753,000 after purchasing an additional 272,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at about $23,145,000. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 7,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total value of $1,032,492.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,880 shares in the company, valued at $3,689,081.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total transaction of $12,872,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 760,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,849,339.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,803 shares of company stock worth $14,438,533 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Argus raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.78.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $125.45 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $150.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.70 and a beta of 1.83.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

