Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the first quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the third quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 42.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 31,327 shares in the last quarter. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CCEP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Societe Generale upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.55 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.89.

CCEP opened at $49.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.10. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $57.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

