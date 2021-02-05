Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $259,000 Investment in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:IJAN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF January during the 3rd quarter worth $495,000. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF January in the third quarter valued at about $835,000. Stearns Financial Services Group lifted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF January by 2.7% during the third quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 311,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,474,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF January by 11.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF January in the third quarter worth about $269,000.

Get Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF January alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJAN opened at $25.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.59. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF January has a one year low of $18.57 and a one year high of $26.21.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:IJAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.