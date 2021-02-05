Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CL. Creative Planning increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 91,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,134 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 19,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 508,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,416,000 after acquiring an additional 10,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

CL stock opened at $78.93 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company has a market cap of $67.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.24.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 11,714 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $998,852.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,575.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 26,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $2,253,046.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,726 shares in the company, valued at $19,251,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,546 shares of company stock valued at $6,322,253. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.91.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

