Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 13,058 Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,079,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 127,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Paramount Group in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Paramount Group by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Paramount Group news, CEO Albert P. Behler purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $193,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,985.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PGRE opened at $8.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.30 and a beta of 1.47. Paramount Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

PGRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Paramount Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.71.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

