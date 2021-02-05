Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Blackstone Group Inc raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 389.0% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,942,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,868 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in ONEOK by 81.6% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,855,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,900 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 382.9% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 921,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,942,000 after acquiring an additional 730,718 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 10.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,807,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,874,000 after acquiring an additional 535,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,671,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OKE. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ONEOK from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.68.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $42.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $78.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 121.82%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

