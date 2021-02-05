Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CASY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.00.

In other news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total transaction of $531,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,999.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $190.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.29. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $114.01 and a one year high of $209.92.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.15%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

