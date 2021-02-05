Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $829,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $184.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $230.99.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday. 140166 initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.41.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Read More: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.