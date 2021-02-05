Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 493 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. FMR LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,363 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 194.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $533,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $162.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.86. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $62.94 and a one year high of $164.51.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

